UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HGOs Ensure Rs 65,000 Losses On Each Hajj Package: HOAP

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:18 PM

HGOs ensure Rs 65,000 losses on each Hajj package: HOAP

Private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) were enduring Rs 65,000 losses on each approved private Hajj package due to depreciation in value of rupee and increase in airline fares, Chairman Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Muhammad Waheed Iqbal Butt said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) were enduring Rs 65,000 losses on each approved private Hajj package due to depreciation in value of rupee and increase in airline fares, Chairman Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Muhammad Waheed Iqbal Butt said. In a statement issued here, he asked the government to provide relief to HGOs to save them from further losses.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had approved private Hajj packages at the estimated rates of Rs 39 per dollar whereas one dollar has already surpassed Rs 150 mark.

He said rupee depreciation inflicts heavy losses on each HGO as appreciation of Rs three in the price of Dollar and Riyal causes Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 increase in a Hajj package. He said 804 HGOs were organizing private Hajj since 2005. HGOs were booking Hujjaj in accordance with approved package of the ministry. Airlines were charging from Rs 115,000 to Rs 185,000 fares from private Hujjaj.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Dollar Riyal Price From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Favors Extending New START, Slams US Manipu ..

3 minutes ago

Minister directs for developing potential tourists ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss and bowl in South Africa Worl ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over prot ..

3 minutes ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Name 4 Suspects, Hearing ..

36 seconds ago

Israel discovered 2,700 year old watchtower

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.