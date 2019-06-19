HGOs ensure Rs 65,000 losses on each Hajj package: HOAP

Private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) were enduring Rs 65,000 losses on each approved private Hajj package due to depreciation in value of rupee and increase in airline fares, Chairman Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Muhammad Waheed Iqbal Butt said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) were enduring Rs 65,000 losses on each approved private Hajj package due to depreciation in value of rupee and increase in airline fares, Chairman Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Muhammad Waheed Iqbal Butt said. In a statement issued here, he asked the government to provide relief to HGOs to save them from further losses.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had approved private Hajj packages at the estimated rates of Rs 39 per dollar whereas one dollar has already surpassed Rs 150 mark.

He said rupee depreciation inflicts heavy losses on each HGO as appreciation of Rs three in the price of Dollar and Riyal causes Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 increase in a Hajj package. He said 804 HGOs were organizing private Hajj since 2005. HGOs were booking Hujjaj in accordance with approved package of the ministry. Airlines were charging from Rs 115,000 to Rs 185,000 fares from private Hujjaj.