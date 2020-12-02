UrduPoint.com
Higher Education Department Starts 19 Colleges In Two Years, 51 More To Be Completed Soon: Bangash

Higher Education Department starts 19 colleges in two years, 51 more to be completed soon: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that government has approved Rs 2545 millions fund for provision of various facilities in colleges across the province.

In a statement, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa Higher Education department has started 19 new colleges in last two years and 51 more colleges would be completed soon to meet rising demand of higher education institutions in the province.

Bangash said that new post of 1900 lectures have been approved to overcome shortage of teaching staff in colleges, adding more focus being given to uplift education standard and facilities in merged districts.

He said that provincial cabinet has approved appointment of permanent Vice Chancellors to eight universities, adding scrutiny process has been completed to hold interview on December 13-14 for appointment of Vice Chancellors in remaining eight universities across the province.

