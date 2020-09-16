Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challenging politics on Nawaz Sharif’s illness

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Lawmaker has claimed that the PTI is doing politics on illness of Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz and it should be stopped from doing so as it is getting wrong trend

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) A resolution has been moved to Punjab Assembly to condemn politics on the illness of the party Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted the resolution in the provincial legislative assembly, saying that Nawaz Sharif was allowed by the court for his treatment in abroad. She said his return to the country without treatment and advice of his doctors was not possible.

Hina Pervaiz Butt pointed out that PTI did politics on the illness of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The PTI government, Hina said, allowed Nawaz Sharif to go to London for his treatment after going through the documents on his illness.

Hamza Shehbaz was diagnosed with Covid-19 and the reports of a local lab also confirmed but even then he was not allowed treatment in the local hospital.

She asked the top court to take notice of PTI’s leadership which was doing politics on the illness of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The government spokespersons must be restrained from doing politics on his illness while Hamza Shehbaz should be allowed treatment in the local hospital.

It may be mentioned here that two days earlier, Hamza Shehbaz’s request to interior ministry regarding his treatment of Covid-19 was rejected.