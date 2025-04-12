Historic Convention To Bridge Gap Between Overseas Pakistanis, Government: Chairman OPF
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) As part of the efforts by the Government of Pakistan to strengthen ties with the overseas community, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza on Saturday highlighted the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy and sought to resolve their issues through direct engagement.
In an exclusive video talk with ptv news channel, he described overseas Pakistanis as "precious asserts," highlighting their importance to the nation's economy and development. The convention aims to establish face-to-face connections with overseas Pakistanis, fostering stronger ties between them and their homeland, he said.
He mentioned that by facilitating direct connections, the first-ever convention would enable overseas Pakistanis to engage with their roots and contribute to national development. PM Shahbaz Sharif's face-to-face connections with overseas Pakistanis will help us better understand their needs and harness their potential for the country's growth, he added.
"We are committed to making this convention an annual event, providing a consistent platform for overseas Pakistanis to engage with their homeland. Every year, we will organize this convention to strengthen our connection with overseas Pakistanis and address their concerns," he stated.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi13 minutes ago
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore23 minutes ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader33 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming chairman of PPP33 minutes ago
-
Reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to mark 85th National Day33 minutes ago
-
CDA warns resident to dump, burn waste material33 minutes ago
-
PTI opposes every national effort: Qaiser Sheikh43 minutes ago
-
Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections53 minutes ago
-
Literary festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium53 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry53 minutes ago
-
Superintendent among four blacklisted for cheating during Matric exams1 hour ago
-
Pakistani nation stands with Palestinians: Mashhood1 hour ago