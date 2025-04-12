Open Menu

Historic Convention To Bridge Gap Between Overseas Pakistanis, Government: Chairman OPF

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) As part of the efforts by the Government of Pakistan to strengthen ties with the overseas community, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza on Saturday highlighted the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy and sought to resolve their issues through direct engagement.

In an exclusive video talk with ptv news channel, he described overseas Pakistanis as "precious asserts," highlighting their importance to the nation's economy and development. The convention aims to establish face-to-face connections with overseas Pakistanis, fostering stronger ties between them and their homeland, he said.

He mentioned that by facilitating direct connections, the first-ever convention would enable overseas Pakistanis to engage with their roots and contribute to national development. PM Shahbaz Sharif's face-to-face connections with overseas Pakistanis will help us better understand their needs and harness their potential for the country's growth, he added.

"We are committed to making this convention an annual event, providing a consistent platform for overseas Pakistanis to engage with their homeland. Every year, we will organize this convention to strengthen our connection with overseas Pakistanis and address their concerns," he stated.

