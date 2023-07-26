Historical procession of Rohri on 8th Muhrram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Main historical and 400 years old procession of Muharram-ul-Haram will commence from Markazi Imambargah, Idar-e- Mehfil Shah Iraq Karbala, Rohri here on 8th Muhram late night Thursday.

The procession participants will first go to Imambargah and then come to Karbala Mola to attend a majlis. After majlis, a procession will commence at 2 am (night) destined for Imambargah, Karbala Mola.