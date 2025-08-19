Thundershower forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The thundershower is predicted at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mirpur Khas and Karachi.

Heavyfalls may occur at isolated places in lower districts during the period.