One killed in Karachi wall collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A child was killed in a wall collapse incident that took place near Orangi Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, an eight year old child lost his life when the wall of a house fell on him in Orangi Town area of Karachi. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital.