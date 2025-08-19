Tree plantation inaugurated at FIEDMC industrial estates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has launched a tree plantation drive in the industrial zone of the district.

Chairman Rana Azhar Waqar inaugurated the drive by planting a tree in a commercial zone near here on Tuesday.

FIEDMC officers were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Rana Waqar said that steps for the protection of the environment are imperative for industrial growth.

He said that tree plantation would be made at large scale in FIEDMC industrial estates.