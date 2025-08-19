Torrential Rains Predicted In Sindh And Parts Of Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains in Sindh and parts of Balochistan over the next few days, warning of possible urban flooding, flash floods, and damage to infrastructure.
According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating into the country, particularly affecting southern regions.
In Sindh, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, and Jamshoro. Rainfall is also likely at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad from August 19 to 22 with occasional breaks.
In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavyfalls are likely in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur during the same period.
Meanwhile, subdued rain and thundershowers are expected in parts of Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Lahore), southern Punjab (including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur), and several districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from August 19 to 22.
The PMD has cautioned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Sajawal, and surrounding districts. In Balochistan, heavy downpours could trigger flash floods in the north and southeastern regions.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning may damage weak structures such as rooftops of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.
The department advised the public, travelers, and tourists to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, and stay updated with the latest weather alerts.
The authorities concerned have been urged to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan buries Indian hegemonic narrative: DPM/FM Dar1 minute ago
-
Absence of teachers in schools not acceptable under any circumstances: DC Kalat1 minute ago
-
Pedestrian killed in road accident on Peshawar Road1 minute ago
-
Torrential rains predicted in Sindh and parts of Balochistan1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz praises relief efforts, calls for national unity & selfless service amid flood crisis1 minute ago
-
One killed in Karachi wall collapse incident1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation inaugurated at FIEDMC industrial estates1 minute ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Daycare centre rules to be finalised within six months; Senate told11 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary directs all DCs to be in fields to deal with monsoon rains11 minutes ago
-
Minister Khichi praises Iqbal Academy Pakistan for inspiring youth through national competitions21 minutes ago
-
Meteorologists dismiss `Cloudburst’ theory for KP floods, blame rare rain systems convergence21 minutes ago