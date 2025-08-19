Open Menu

Torrential Rains Predicted In Sindh And Parts Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Torrential rains predicted in Sindh and parts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains in Sindh and parts of Balochistan over the next few days, warning of possible urban flooding, flash floods, and damage to infrastructure.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating into the country, particularly affecting southern regions.

In Sindh, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, and Jamshoro. Rainfall is also likely at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad from August 19 to 22 with occasional breaks.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavyfalls are likely in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur during the same period.

Meanwhile, subdued rain and thundershowers are expected in parts of Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Lahore), southern Punjab (including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur), and several districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from August 19 to 22.

The PMD has cautioned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Sajawal, and surrounding districts. In Balochistan, heavy downpours could trigger flash floods in the north and southeastern regions.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning may damage weak structures such as rooftops of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

The department advised the public, travelers, and tourists to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, and stay updated with the latest weather alerts.

The authorities concerned have been urged to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan