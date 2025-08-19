Open Menu

Pedestrian Killed In Road Accident On Peshawar Road

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Pedestrian killed in road accident on Peshawar Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a pedestrian on Tuesday morning at Kohistan Ada, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site.

A speeding dumper truck struck a man while he was crossing the road.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Moneer Ahmed, son of Basheer Ahmed and a resident of Jahania, sustained fatal head injuries in the accident.

He died on the spot due to the severity of the crush injury.

The team shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities.

Police have taken notice of the accident, and further legal proceedings are underway to trace the dumper driver responsible for the fatal crash.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan