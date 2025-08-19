Pedestrian killed in road accident on Peshawar Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a pedestrian on Tuesday morning at Kohistan Ada, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site.

A speeding dumper truck struck a man while he was crossing the road.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Moneer Ahmed, son of Basheer Ahmed and a resident of Jahania, sustained fatal head injuries in the accident.

He died on the spot due to the severity of the crush injury.

The team shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities.

Police have taken notice of the accident, and further legal proceedings are underway to trace the dumper driver responsible for the fatal crash.