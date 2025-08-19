Pedestrian Killed In Road Accident On Peshawar Road
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a pedestrian on Tuesday morning at Kohistan Ada, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.
Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the site.
A speeding dumper truck struck a man while he was crossing the road.
The victim, identified as 50-year-old Moneer Ahmed, son of Basheer Ahmed and a resident of Jahania, sustained fatal head injuries in the accident.
He died on the spot due to the severity of the crush injury.
The team shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities.
Police have taken notice of the accident, and further legal proceedings are underway to trace the dumper driver responsible for the fatal crash.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan buries Indian hegemonic narrative: DPM/FM Dar1 minute ago
-
Absence of teachers in schools not acceptable under any circumstances: DC Kalat1 minute ago
-
Pedestrian killed in road accident on Peshawar Road1 minute ago
-
Torrential rains predicted in Sindh and parts of Balochistan1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz praises relief efforts, calls for national unity & selfless service amid flood crisis1 minute ago
-
One killed in Karachi wall collapse incident1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation inaugurated at FIEDMC industrial estates1 minute ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Daycare centre rules to be finalised within six months; Senate told11 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary directs all DCs to be in fields to deal with monsoon rains11 minutes ago
-
Minister Khichi praises Iqbal Academy Pakistan for inspiring youth through national competitions21 minutes ago
-
Meteorologists dismiss `Cloudburst’ theory for KP floods, blame rare rain systems convergence21 minutes ago