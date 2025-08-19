Open Menu

Absence Of Teachers In Schools Not Acceptable Under Any Circumstances: DC Kalat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Tuesday said that absence of teachers in schools is not acceptable under any circumstances, legal action is being taken against absent teachers for improving quality of education in the area.

He said this while chairing the monthly meeting of District Education Group (DEG).

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer Nisar Ahmed Noorzai, heads of Kalat and Mangchar Education Departments, principals of colleges, District Accounts Officer, Social Welfare Officer and UNICEF representatives.

The meeting discussed the performance of the Kalat Education Department, teacher attendance in schools, completion of under-construction schools, building repair work, functioning of inactive schools, shortage of teachers in schools, transfer and posting and other issues.

The district officers of the Kalat Education Department gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch said that there is a dire need for special attention in the education sector saying that the Education Department is using all means to solve the problems faced by Kalat.

He said that absence of teachers in schools is not acceptable under any circumstances, legal action is being taken against absent teachers.

He said that teachers should focus their full attention on the better education of children, they are the architects of our future, it is our responsibility to provide them with the best education.

The Deputy Commissioner issued strict instructions to the heads of the Education Department and RTSM and said that they should visit schools on a daily basis so that the attendance of teachers in schools could be ensured.

