PM Shehbaz praises relief efforts, calls for national unity & selfless service amid flood crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep gratitude to the entire team at the Federal and provincial levels comprising of civil and military departments tirelessly serving the nation in its hour of need amid massive flood-induced destruction in northern parts of the country.

While chairing a high-level meeting to review relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas, the prime minister commended the collective response to the flood crisis.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said, “Those who are serving day and night in these calamity-stricken areas will be rewarded by the Almighty. The God will bless you all.”

He extended special thanks to federal ministers, secretaries, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), chief secretaries of the provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as well as the armed forces, who he noted are working round the clock to evacuate stranded citizens, distribute food, and operate helicopters in remote regions.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), describing their humanitarian efforts as “a divine service.”

“This is a very difficult time.

If we sacrifice our sleep and comfort for the nation, it will surely bring us a divine reward,” he remarked.

The prime minister highlighted key achievements, including the restoration of 37 out of 49 energy feeders, calling it a significant contribution to stabilizing essential services. He also praised the work of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), National Logistics Cell (NLC), and the Ministry of Communications for rapid road infrastructure repairs in Buner, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He also commended efforts in the communication and power sectors as vital to supporting affected populations.

To further support those impacted, PM Shehbaz announced a directive for a week-long, uninterrupted power supply to all flood-hit areas. “Ensuring seamless electricity for those who have lost loved ones, are injured, or whose homes are damaged is not just a duty, it’s a pious act,” he stated.

He concluded by announcing that he will continue engagement with his team via Zoom and plans to visit the affected areas soon to oversee operations personally.

“We are united in this mission and every hand extended in help today will earn the reward of the nation — and of God,” the prime minister said.