Home Minister Felicitates Gen Asim On Assuming Command
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 08:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove congratulated General Asim Munir on taking command of the Pakistan Army.
In a message issued here on Tuesday, the provincial minister extended best wishes to the new Chief of Army Staff.
"The appointment of the new chief of the Pakistan Army is a matter of prestige and honour for the patriotic Pakistani nation," he said.
He also prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan.