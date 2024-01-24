Open Menu

Hong Kong Exam Body Approves Urdu As A Subject For Secondary Education

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Hong Kong exam body approves Urdu as a subject for secondary education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) and the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) of Pakistan have reached an agreement for the inclusion of urdu as a Category C subject for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) from 2026 onwards.

Under the agreement, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education would administer the Urdu examinations in Hong Kong including framing question papers, assisting in the registration process, grading, marking, and dissemination of results to HKEAA, said a press release from Pakistan’s Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The results will then be recognized by the HKEAA for the assessment of the HKDSE category C Urdu subject.

The agreement marks a significant development that led to the inclusion of Urdu as a Category C subject in the HKDSE.

With the agreement in place, Urdu language proficiency will be formally recognized contributing to the comprehensive evaluation of candidates' language skills in the HKDSE. This will also help students with a background in Urdu, enhance their opportunities for higher education and future pathways.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong played a key role in facilitating communication and cooperation between the FBISE and HKEAA, acting as a bridge that helped streamline the negotiations and ensured smooth collaboration between the two organisations.

As the implementation of the agreement is set to begin from 2026, both HKEAA and FBISE can now work towards executing the necessary procedures effectively, ensuring a seamless integration of Urdu as a Category C subject within the HKDSE framework.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Hong Kong FBISE From Agreement

Recent Stories

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

14 minutes ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

15 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

15 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

15 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

15 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan