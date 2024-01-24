Hong Kong Exam Body Approves Urdu As A Subject For Secondary Education
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) and the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) of Pakistan have reached an agreement for the inclusion of urdu as a Category C subject for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) from 2026 onwards.
Under the agreement, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education would administer the Urdu examinations in Hong Kong including framing question papers, assisting in the registration process, grading, marking, and dissemination of results to HKEAA, said a press release from Pakistan’s Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
The results will then be recognized by the HKEAA for the assessment of the HKDSE category C Urdu subject.
The agreement marks a significant development that led to the inclusion of Urdu as a Category C subject in the HKDSE.
With the agreement in place, Urdu language proficiency will be formally recognized contributing to the comprehensive evaluation of candidates' language skills in the HKDSE. This will also help students with a background in Urdu, enhance their opportunities for higher education and future pathways.
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong played a key role in facilitating communication and cooperation between the FBISE and HKEAA, acting as a bridge that helped streamline the negotiations and ensured smooth collaboration between the two organisations.
As the implementation of the agreement is set to begin from 2026, both HKEAA and FBISE can now work towards executing the necessary procedures effectively, ensuring a seamless integration of Urdu as a Category C subject within the HKDSE framework.
