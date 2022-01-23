Hosiery factory gutted, 8 workers rescued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Precious material in a hosiery factory has reduced to ashes in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police spokesman said in Sunday that fire erupted in a hosiery due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and rescued 8 factoryworkers in addition to bringing fire under control, he added.