Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas of the province.

While, rain-wind or thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Sanghar, Kashmore and their surrounding areas during evening or night.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.