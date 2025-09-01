Open Menu

200 Buffaloes Rescued From Chenab Floodwaters In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

200 buffaloes rescued from Chenab floodwaters in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In a remarkable humanitarian effort, a team deployed under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz successfully rescued around 200 buffaloes trapped in the floodwaters of the River Chenab in the Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh utilized drone cameras to locate the stranded livestock.

Responding swiftly, police and Rescue 1122 teams launched a coordinated rescue operation using boats and successfully brought the animals to safety.

The rescued buffaloes were transported to secure locations, and grateful cattle owners praised the rescue teams for their timely and courageous efforts.

The large-scale operation has been widely applauded by the public, hailed as a shining example of compassion, efficiency, and public service in the face of disaster.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

48 minutes ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

1 hour ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

1 hour ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

1 hour ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

1 hour ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

5 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

5 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

5 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan