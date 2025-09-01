200 Buffaloes Rescued From Chenab Floodwaters In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In a remarkable humanitarian effort, a team deployed under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz successfully rescued around 200 buffaloes trapped in the floodwaters of the River Chenab in the Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh.
According to official sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh utilized drone cameras to locate the stranded livestock.
Responding swiftly, police and Rescue 1122 teams launched a coordinated rescue operation using boats and successfully brought the animals to safety.
The rescued buffaloes were transported to secure locations, and grateful cattle owners praised the rescue teams for their timely and courageous efforts.
The large-scale operation has been widely applauded by the public, hailed as a shining example of compassion, efficiency, and public service in the face of disaster.
