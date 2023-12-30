House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Precious items of a house were reduced to ashes in Sadar police limits.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a fire had erupted in a house on Jhang Road near Rasheed Abad due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt valuables. On information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.