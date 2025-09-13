Protection of people lives top priority of govt: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Saturday said that the protection of life and property of citizens is the top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while talking to Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Khan and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqat in separate meetings at the Governor House, Quetta.

On the occasion, the Governor stressed the growing responsibility of the government to take the current sensitivity seriously and make the province a cradle of peace and harmony.

He said that lasting peace is essential for political and economic stability, which could be achieved through cooperation between the government and the people, saying that this cooperation would ensure a more peaceful and prosperous Balochistan where every citizen would get opportunities to move forward, the protection of life and property of the people is the first responsibility of the government which must be ensured at all costs.

He expressed the determination of the present government to modernize the police force and improve the policing system.

Governor Mandokhel clarified the difference between crime and terrorism and said that different preventive methods are needed to deal with both. He urged on increasing police patrols in the provincial capital Quetta and its suburbs so that street crimes could be dealt with, drug peddlers to be eliminated and the war against miscreants would be won.

The Governor said that it is also essential to make all the existing national highways safe for the public as they play a key role in the development and progress of the country and the province, National highways, which are very important for the common people, traders, landowners, transporters, passengers and patients.

He said that National highways must be kept safe and open to facilitate all types of movement, effective policing is very important to achieve the goal of a peaceful Balochistan, which could be achieved through the full cooperation of the public.