Saylani Welfare Provides Relief To Flood Victims In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Philanthropic organizations, including Saylani Welfare, have joined hands with the district administration to provide assistance to flood victims in Chiniot district.
In this regard on Saturday, a ration distribution ceremony was held at the flood relief camp Mathrumah, where Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Chairman Saylani Bashir Ahmed Farooqui, and Chaudhry Masood Iqbal from Iqbal Rice Mills distributed essential food items.
The ration packets contained basic necessities like flour, rice, sugar, ghee, pulses, and tea leaves.
Saylani Welfare has already distributed ration to over 40,000 flood-affected people in Punjab province.
Chairman Saylani also assured that the organization's assistance to flood victims will continue, highlighting their commitment to supporting those in need.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to Saylani Welfare for their support, acknowledging the crucial role philanthropic organizations play in providing relief to flood victims.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protection of people lives top priority of govt: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Saylani welfare provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
Salvation of humanity lies in adopting Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH): speakers2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker lauds armed forces for crushing Fitna al Khawarij in Lower Dir2 minutes ago
-
UN endorsement of two-state solution is 'Significant Achievement': Asim Iftikhar2 minutes ago
-
Atta chakki owners urge govt to control inflationary wheat prices22 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders meet KP Governor, discuss political matters32 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in KP32 minutes ago
-
PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers, halts collection of August bills42 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed ten terrorists in Lower Dir district: ISPR42 minutes ago
-
PM lauds forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Lower Dir42 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp in Mirpur AJK held for diabetic patients42 minutes ago