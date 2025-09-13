Saylani welfare provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Philanthropic organizations, including Saylani Welfare, have joined hands with the district administration to provide assistance to flood victims in Chiniot district.

In this regard on Saturday, a ration distribution ceremony was held at the flood relief camp Mathrumah, where Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Chairman Saylani Bashir Ahmed Farooqui, and Chaudhry Masood Iqbal from Iqbal Rice Mills distributed essential food items.

The ration packets contained basic necessities like flour, rice, sugar, ghee, pulses, and tea leaves.

Saylani Welfare has already distributed ration to over 40,000 flood-affected people in Punjab province.

Chairman Saylani also assured that the organization's assistance to flood victims will continue, highlighting their commitment to supporting those in need.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to Saylani Welfare for their support, acknowledging the crucial role philanthropic organizations play in providing relief to flood victims.

