HPV Vaccination Campaign Continues In Sarai Alamgir

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

HPV vaccination campaign continues in Sarai Alamgir

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and under the supervision of Dr. Syed Atta Munim on Monday conducted the national vaccination campaign against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) continued in Sarai Alamgir.

According to a spokesperson,parents and young girls expressed confidence in the preventive vaccine, terming it vital for protecting future generations from cervical cancer.

Health officials said the campaign aims to safeguard girls from vaccine-preventable diseases and ensure a healthier future.

