Two Killed In One-wheeling Accident On Lahore’s Canal Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Two killed in one-wheeling accident on Lahore’s Canal Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Two young motorcyclists lost their lives while performing one-wheeling on Canal Road, Lahore, on Monday.

According to a private news channel and police, the motorcycle collided with a car during the stunt, leaving both riders dead on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Mudasir and Subhan Sarfraz, aged between 17 and 20 years.

Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the accident is being investigated further with the help of CCTV footage.

