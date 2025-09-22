PDMA Multan Officer dies of heart attack during flood duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) PDMA Multan District Incharge Abdul Rehman passed away after suffering a heart attack at the PDMA warehouse while tirelessly supervising flood relief operations.

He had been working round the clock for several days, ensuring timely delivery of relief goods and coordination of rescue teams.

District administration described him as a dedicated officer who remained on duty despite exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani expressed deep sorrow over his demise, extended condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for their strength and patience.