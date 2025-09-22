Open Menu

Renovated Cardiology Ward Inaugurated At Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Renovated cardiology ward inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institution formally inaugurated the renovated cardiology ward, which had been in disrepair for years.

The ward has been upgraded to modern standards with new facilities, including washrooms, through the efforts of the hospital administration and staff.

Chairman BOG Prof.

Abid Jameel, along with other members and senior hospital officials, attended the ceremony.

The Board also inspected the soon-to-be-inaugurated Cardiac ICU, ordered the renovation of the CCU and CME Hall, and reviewed new facilities in the IBPP Block and ERRA Building, which will be handed over to the Pediatrics Ward.

The administration stated that major reforms have been introduced over the past year to improve services, with a commitment to further enhance healthcare delivery.

