Huge Quantity Of Clothes Seized Over Non-payment Of Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :FBR team has seized huge quantity of clothes worth millions of rupees from a godown over non-payment of tax.

FBR spokesman said here on Saturday that Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Dr Nimra Ejaz on a tip-off conducted raid in People's Chowk Tata Bazaar and seized huge quantity of clothes from the godown of one Ata-ul-Mustafa over non-payment of taxes.

The FBR team sealed the godown while further action against godown/cloth owner was under progress, he added.

