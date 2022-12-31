Huge quantity of clothes seized over non-payment of tax

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :FBR team has seized huge quantity of clothes worth millions of rupees from a godown over non-payment of tax.

FBR spokesman said here on Saturday that Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Dr Nimra Ejaz on a tip-off conducted raid in People's Chowk Tata Bazaar and seized huge quantity of clothes from the godown of one Ata-ul-Mustafa over non-payment of taxes.

The FBR team sealed the godown while further action against godown/cloth owner was under progress, he added.