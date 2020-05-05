Huge Quantity Of Ghee, Rice Seized In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin conducted a grand operation against hoarders and recovered 1600 cartons of ghee and 1200 bags of rice from a warehouse.
The warehouse has been sealed, a spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday.