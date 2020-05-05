Huge quantity of ghee, rice seized in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin conducted a grand operation against hoarders and recovered 1600 cartons of ghee and 1200 bags of rice from a warehouse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin conducted a grand operation against hoarders and recovered 1600 cartons of ghee and 1200 bags of rice from a warehouse.

The warehouse has been sealed, a spokesman of district administration said on Tuesday.