Hurriyat Leader Demands Immediate Action To Prevent Further Economic Damage To Kashmir’s Apple Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Gulshan Ahmad held the Indian government accountable for the losses faced by Apple growers, with 70-75% of the produce rotting due to truck delays along the Mughal Road and urged swift action to avoid further damage to Kashmir’s economy.
Speaking to a state-run news channel, Syed Gulshan Ahmad sharply criticized the escalating financial losses suffered by apple growers due to the Indian authorities’ inability to ensure the smooth transportation of perishable produce.
He described this year’s harvest as one of the most devastating in living memory, warning that the consequences of this neglect would be far-reaching.
He stressed the critical importance of restoring highway connectivity, describing it as the backbone of the Valley’s fruit industry.
Kashmir is a leading exporter of apples and other horticultural products. Without dependable transportation, the entire sector is on the brink of financial collapse,” he remarked.
He stated that the livelihood of Kashmiris is entirely dependent on the fruit industry, saying, "The Kashmiri heart runs on the fruit industry," and emphasized that India is targeting the region's economy through these disruptions.
He mentioned that only six-wheelers were allowed, not larger vehicles, which resulted in the rotting of fruits in Pulwama.
He warned that continued disruptions could push the horticulture industry into total financial ruin, urging authorities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and protect the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. He also appealed to the global community to take notice and help address the crisis.
