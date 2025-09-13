Roof Collapse In Faisalabad Kills 2, Injures 8 As Prolonged Rain Weakens Structure
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A roof collapse in Faisalabad on Saturday morning, caused by torrential rain, claimed the lives of a three-year-old girl and her 40-year-old mother, while eight other family members sustained critical injuries.
According to rescue sources, a tragic incident occurred in Faisalabad when a mother, Kauser and her young daughter lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain, adding, the incident took place on Saturday morning, leaving the family devastated, local news channel reported.
According to officials, the roof collapse was caused by prolonged heavy rain that weakened the structure.
The rescue operation was carried out promptly, with police and emergency services working together to transport the critically injured family members to the hospital.
Investigations are ongoing to understand whether the building's condition or the extreme weather conditions were the main contributors to this heartbreaking incident.
