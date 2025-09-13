Ministers review flood relief efforts at Alipur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, accompanied by Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, visited Alipur to monitor ongoing flood relief operations.

At Panjnad, the ministers were given a comprehensive briefing on the latest flood situation in Alipur and adjoining areas, as well as details of the ongoing rescue and relief activities for the flood-affected population, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Following the briefing, the ministerial team proceeded to Lati Mari and Saitpur to further review on-ground relief measures, as per the Chief Minister’s instructions.