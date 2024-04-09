ICCBS to hold entrance tests for PhD programme on April 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) will hold an entrance test for admissions to its Ph.D. Degree Programme for 2024 on 14th of April at 10am at the L.E.J.

National Science Information Center (ICCBS).

A spokesman for the ICCBS – University of Karachi said that all eligible candidates must report at 9:30 am along with their admit cards and CNIC.

Further details regarding the entrance test can be obtained from http://iccs.edu/page-academics.