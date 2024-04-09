ICCBS To Hold Entrance Tests For PhD Programme On April 14
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) will hold an entrance test for admissions to its Ph.D. Degree Programme for 2024 on 14th of April at 10am at the L.E.J.
National Science Information Center (ICCBS).
A spokesman for the ICCBS – University of Karachi said that all eligible candidates must report at 9:30 am along with their admit cards and CNIC.
Further details regarding the entrance test can be obtained from http://iccs.edu/page-academics.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nisar Memon urges political parties, stakeholders to shun differences for fighting pressing national ..4 minutes ago
-
DC visits primary health center4 minutes ago
-
CM directs foolproof security arrangements on Eid14 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Yusuf Raza Gilani14 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits jails24 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road34 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha issues Eid plan44 minutes ago
-
DPO orders inquiry after citizen issued pass to escape traffic penalty44 minutes ago
-
Jeep Rally arrangements finalized in Sargodha44 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream44 minutes ago
-
Tarar felicitates Gilani, Saidal over election as chairman, deputy chairman Senate54 minutes ago
-
Indian deceitful occupation replete with fraud and conspiracies: APHC54 minutes ago