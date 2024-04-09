Open Menu

ICCBS To Hold Entrance Tests For PhD Programme On April 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ICCBS to hold entrance tests for PhD programme on April 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) will hold an entrance test for admissions to its Ph.D. Degree Programme for 2024 on 14th of April at 10am at the L.E.J.

National Science Information Center (ICCBS).

A spokesman for the ICCBS – University of Karachi said that all eligible candidates must report at 9:30 am along with their admit cards and CNIC.

Further details regarding the entrance test can be obtained from http://iccs.edu/page-academics.

Related Topics

Karachi April All From

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

2 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

3 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

15 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

15 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

16 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

16 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

16 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

16 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan