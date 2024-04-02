Open Menu

ICCI Delegation Lauds NEOC's Proactive Approach Towards Public Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ICCI delegation lauds NEOC's proactive approach towards public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Headquarters here Tuesday to gain insights into its operational capacity and appreciated the proactive approach of the Centre towards public safety during disasters.

The visit aimed to familiarize the delegation with the cutting-edge facilities and protocols in place to handle emergencies effectively, a news release said.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the operational capabilities of the NEOC by Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik. They were given a comprehensive overview of the Center's state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology and the skilled personnel tasked with managing emergencies of various scales.

President of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri expressed his admiration for the NEOC's impressive capabilities and its commitment to safeguarding the people of Pakistan. He lauded the Center's proactive approach towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens, emphasizing the critical role it plays in emergency response and disaster

management.

The visit concluded on a positive note regarding futuristic cooperation, collaboration efforts and capacity building of the nation's emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

