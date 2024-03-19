Ichhra Incident: ATC Grants Interim Bail To Two Accused
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail until March 25 to an accused, Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, in the Ichhra Bazaar incident case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail until March 25 to an accused, Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, in the Ichhra Bazaar incident case.
The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petition filed by Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, who appeared alongside his counsel during the proceedings.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client stopped the mob from torture, and the police also appreciated his role. However, despite this, his client was nominated in the case, he submitted, requesting the court to grant interim bail to his client.
Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail until March 25 to another accused, Khalid Shahenshah, in the same case, and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.
It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects. The police stated that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting religion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and rescued the woman.
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff3 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified8 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents8 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing14 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln14 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison14 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates28 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz3 minutes ago