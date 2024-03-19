Open Menu

Ichhra Incident: ATC Grants Interim Bail To Two Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Ichhra incident: ATC grants interim bail to two accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail until March 25 to an accused, Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, in the Ichhra Bazaar incident case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail until March 25 to an accused, Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, in the Ichhra Bazaar incident case.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petition filed by Maulana Aleemud Din Shakir, who appeared alongside his counsel during the proceedings.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client stopped the mob from torture, and the police also appreciated his role. However, despite this, his client was nominated in the case, he submitted, requesting the court to grant interim bail to his client.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail until March 25 to another accused, Khalid Shahenshah, in the same case, and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects. The police stated that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting religion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and rescued the woman.

