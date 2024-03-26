Open Menu

Ichhra Incident: ATC Sends Two Accused To Jail For Identification Parade

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:01 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent two accused, involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident, to jail on a 3-day judicial remand for identification parad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent two accused, involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident, to jail on a 3-day judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the investigating officer of Ichhra Police Station produced the accused, Malik Khurram Shahzad, and Chand Butt, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed.

He submitted that the accused were involved in the incident and requested to send them to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail for a 3-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered them to be produced upon the expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and the Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified accused. The police stated that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting religion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and rescued the woman.

