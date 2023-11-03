Iconic folk singer Reshma remembered on 10th death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The 10th death anniversary of Pakistan’s renowned folk singer Reshma, also known by her honorific title 'Nightingale of Desert', was observed here and nationwide on Friday, 3rd of November.

Reshma was highly dynamic and versatile singer, and was only 12 when she was spotted singing at Laal Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine by a television and radio producer.

Later, the producer Saleem Gilani, recorded her song ‘Laal Meri’ on Radio Pakistan, which became a national hit, and Reshma went on to become one of the most popular folk singers of Pakistan, appearing on Pakistan television (ptv) in the 1960s.

She recorded several songs for both Pakistani and Indian film industry. Now, 10 years have passed since the death of legendary folk singer, who shot to stardom with her household and everlasting song ‘Lambi Judai’, as her fans keenly observed her death anniversary, while remembering her performance in music arena, and skill in singing folk songs.

PTV Producer Agha Qaiser told APP that legends like Reshma are born in centuries as she was a natural voice singer and those who have a natural style can never die; they are made for their art which keeps them alive forever in hearts.

In modern era, many singers are singing but Reshma had her own identity and her quality of voice still mesmerises folk music lovers and compel them to admire her, Agha added. He said that iconic and legendary artist like Reshma and other folk artists are celebrated throughout the country, including remembrance by various government departments and acknowledge their contributions to the field of arts by organising special programmes countrywide. He said that Reshma recorded various folk songs and background items for Radio Pakistan.

The folk singer was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services in the field of folk songs and her powerful singing style. Some of her songs include 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar', 'Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera', 'Sun Charkhe Di Mithi Mithi Ghook Mahiya Menu Yaad Auwnda', 'Wey Main Chori Chori', 'Akhiyan No Rehen De Akhyan De Kol Kol' and 'Lambi Judai'.

She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore after suffering from throat cancer for several years.