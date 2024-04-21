ICP Begins Intensive Search, Combing Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted a search and combing operation at Khanna, Industrial Area police stations' jurisdiction.
A public relations officer said that, following the special directives of Islamabad SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Khanna and industrial Area police stations by CTD and local police teams.
During the search and combing operation 126 suspicious persons, 72 houses, 13 motorcycles and 48 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked while the police team shifted three 12 bore rifles, one SMG rifle, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, drugs, 10 suspicious persons and three without documents motorcycles to the Police station for further verification purpose.
SSP CTD said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.
