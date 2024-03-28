ICT Admin Intensifies Efforts Against Social Evils, Inspects 648 Areas, Arrests 29
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) All magistrates have launched rigorous campaign targeting inflation, illegal occupation and panhandling across the Federal Capital's bustling markets and arrested 29 accused during the inspections of 648 areas while imposing a
fine of Rs 84,000 to violators.
Talking to APP here Thursday, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said this proactive approach aimed at to ensure fair pricing, maintain public spaces, and curb the nuisance of professional beggars during the holy month of Ramazan and beyond.
During the inspections of all three Ramazan bazaars, which were set up by the district administration, magistrates accompanied by the district administration teams, apprehended thirteen individuals for flouting price regulations, while
a fine of Rs 84,000 was also imposed to the violators.
Similarly, district administration teams intensified efforts against alms-seeking and arrested 14 professional beggars
from different areas of the city and handed over to different police stations, he said.
Furthermore, anti-encroachment operation were also conducted in the Federal Capital and cleared illegal encroachments from different paths, roads and markets, he added.
Additionally, stringent measures were taken to regulate petrol stations, leading to the closure of two illegal filling
agencies and the arrest of two individuals involved in malpractice.
The spokesman emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring the consistent availability of essential commodities
at government-mandated rates.
This multi-faceted operation underscored a sustained commitment to upholding public welfare and civic order, with
daily efforts underway to tackle inflation, illegal occupation, and begging across Islamabad's bustling landscape, he added.
