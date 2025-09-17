ICT Police & HIU put two murder accused behind bars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Sabzi Mandi police station, in collaboration with the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), arrested two accused involved in a murder case.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the son of the deceased reported to Sabzi Mandi police station that his father, Abdul Rauf, had been shot dead by the accused. Acting on the complaint, police registered FIR No. 683 under the relevant sections of law.

He said that a special investigation team was constituted, and by effectively utilizing human intelligence and modern technology, the police apprehended two suspects, identified as Ashiq Ali and Ismail Khan, and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed all senior officials to carry out an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property on a priority basis.

He said the Islamabad Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy against violence and injustices, and the accused will be brought to justice through strict legal action.

