Open Menu

ICT Police & HIU Put Two Murder Accused Behind Bars

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ICT Police & HIU put two murder accused behind bars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Sabzi Mandi police station, in collaboration with the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), arrested two accused involved in a murder case.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the son of the deceased reported to Sabzi Mandi police station that his father, Abdul Rauf, had been shot dead by the accused. Acting on the complaint, police registered FIR No. 683 under the relevant sections of law.

He said that a special investigation team was constituted, and by effectively utilizing human intelligence and modern technology, the police apprehended two suspects, identified as Ashiq Ali and Ismail Khan, and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed all senior officials to carry out an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property on a priority basis.

He said the Islamabad Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy against violence and injustices, and the accused will be brought to justice through strict legal action.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 hours ago
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

3 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

3 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

3 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan