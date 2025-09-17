Open Menu

Internationally Awarded SP Ayesha Visits CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayesha Butt, recipient of the 2025 Excellence in Performance Award from the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), visited the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar welcomed SP Butt and congratulated her on receiving the international honor. Additional Inspector General Development Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan was also present during the meeting.

The IGP praised SP Butt's achievement, describing it as a source of pride not only for the Punjab Police but especially for female officers across the country.

He said her recognition on a global platform reflects the department’s growing commitment to excellence in public service.

“Officers who gain international recognition for their service delivery are the pride of the department. SP Ayesha Butt’s success is a beacon of inspiration for all officers, particularly women in law enforcement," said IGP.

SP Butt, currently serving as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Gujranwala, was honored at the 62nd IAWP Annual Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland. She was selected for her outstanding contributions to traffic safety policing and for her efforts in enhancing public-police engagement, added spokesperson.

