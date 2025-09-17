Health Minister, Gavi delegation strengthen cooperation on immunization initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, met with a high-level Gavi delegation led by Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer at Gavi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing Pakistan’s ongoing HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer and exploring future immunization initiatives.

The Health Minister expressed satisfaction with the strong start of the HPV vaccination drive.

He noted the encouraging feedback from the field and underlined the need to sustain momentum.

Minister Kamal emphasized that equitable access must remain the cornerstone of the campaign, ensuring all eligible girls nationwide are reached.

He outlined key priorities for the government. These included holding regular press briefings to raise awareness, strengthening integration with the Ministry of education, and adopting international best practices.

He also called for robust feedback management systems, highlighting the role of helpline 1166 and other channels.

Looking ahead, the Minister sought Gavi’s continued support for the introduction of the Hexavalent vaccine in Pakistan.

He also pressed for assistance in developing indigenous vaccine production. This, he said, would reduce dependency on imports and secure long-term sustainability of immunization programs.

Both sides reaffirmed the need for deeper cooperation between Pakistan and Gavi.

The Health Minister stressed that the government is committed to working closely with partners to expand immunization services.

He said protecting future generations from preventable diseases remains a top national priority.

Mr. Kamal praised Gavi’s longstanding support to Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

He said the HPV campaign represents a milestone in reducing the burden of cervical cancer and improving women’s health outcomes.

Concluding the meeting, he announced that Pakistan will launch the National Measles-Rubella Campaign in November 2025 with Gavi’s partnership.