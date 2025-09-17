Open Menu

Health Minister, Gavi Delegation Strengthen Cooperation On Immunization Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Health Minister, Gavi delegation strengthen cooperation on immunization initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, met with a high-level Gavi delegation led by Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer at Gavi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing Pakistan’s ongoing HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer and exploring future immunization initiatives.

The Health Minister expressed satisfaction with the strong start of the HPV vaccination drive.

He noted the encouraging feedback from the field and underlined the need to sustain momentum.

Minister Kamal emphasized that equitable access must remain the cornerstone of the campaign, ensuring all eligible girls nationwide are reached.

He outlined key priorities for the government. These included holding regular press briefings to raise awareness, strengthening integration with the Ministry of education, and adopting international best practices.

He also called for robust feedback management systems, highlighting the role of helpline 1166 and other channels.

Looking ahead, the Minister sought Gavi’s continued support for the introduction of the Hexavalent vaccine in Pakistan.

He also pressed for assistance in developing indigenous vaccine production. This, he said, would reduce dependency on imports and secure long-term sustainability of immunization programs.

Both sides reaffirmed the need for deeper cooperation between Pakistan and Gavi.

The Health Minister stressed that the government is committed to working closely with partners to expand immunization services.

He said protecting future generations from preventable diseases remains a top national priority.

Mr. Kamal praised Gavi’s longstanding support to Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

He said the HPV campaign represents a milestone in reducing the burden of cervical cancer and improving women’s health outcomes.

Concluding the meeting, he announced that Pakistan will launch the National Measles-Rubella Campaign in November 2025 with Gavi’s partnership.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 hours ago
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

3 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

3 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

3 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan