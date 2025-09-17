Pakistan, Türkiye to boost health cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, on Wednesday to discuss avenues of cooperation in the health sector and broader matters of mutual interest.

Welcoming the envoy, the Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy decades-long brotherly relations founded on cultural affinity, mutual trust, and shared aspirations. He emphasized the importance of building on these historic ties by expanding cooperation in health and related sectors.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration for a modern and efficient healthcare system, particularly through technology transfer and innovation. Both sides deliberated on joint initiatives to promote health tourism in Pakistan, create opportunities for local vaccine production, and expand academic exchanges for doctors, nurses, and health professionals.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan can draw valuable lessons from Türkiye’s advancements in healthcare, while Türkiye can also benefit from Pakistan’s growing expertise and reforms in the sector.

He stressed that such collaboration would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute to regional health security.

He further noted that, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, comprehensive reforms are being implemented to improve service delivery, expand healthcare infrastructure, and enhance access to affordable treatment for citizens.

The Turkish Ambassador praised Pakistan’s reform efforts and welcomed the government’s commitment to building a resilient health system. He assured Türkiye’s support in strengthening bilateral partnerships, particularly in areas of research, training, and technology-driven healthcare solutions.

Both sides expressed confidence that enhanced cooperation in the health sector would serve as a new dimension of the longstanding Pakistan–Türkiye partnership.