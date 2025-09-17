Padel Tennis Court To Be Built At NPSC, Says Minister
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resources Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Wednesday chaired an important meeting at the National Hockey Stadium to review initiatives for the promotion of Padel tennis and provision of modern facilities for the game.
The meeting was informed that a state-of-the-art Padel Tennis Court will soon be constructed at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) to introduce youth to this fast-growing international sport. It was also decided to establish international-standard Padel Tennis courts in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.
Speaking at the occasion, the Sports Minister said that the Sports board Punjab is committed to providing world-class sports facilities. He announced that Padel Tennis will be included in the upcoming Khailta Punjab Pink Games, marking its first-ever introduction in Punjab. He added that the Sports Board Punjab, in collaboration with the Padel Tennis Association, will actively work to promote the sport.
Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar stated that the scope of Padel Tennis will be expanded next year, creating new opportunities for young athletes. He directed the preparation of a comprehensive plan for the early organization of a Padel Tennis event while also ensuring due attention to Punjab’s traditional sports.
The minister said that Padel Tennis courts would be developed in line with international standards, and Lahore would soon host the first-ever international Padel Tennis match. He noted that international sports events in Punjab will not only project the province’s positive image globally but also inspire the younger generation towards healthy activities.
The meeting was attended by President Pakistan Padel Federation Mansoor Ali Khan, General Secretary Fahad Bakhsh Elahi, Associate Secretary Barrister Bilal Shafiq, Secretary Sports Muzaffar Khan Siyal, DG Sports Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry, and other senior officials and stakeholders.
