Open Menu

672 Items Confiscated, 1,549 Banners Removed In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM

672 items confiscated, 1,549 banners removed in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Lahore district administration, in the past 24 hours, confiscated 672 encroachment items and removed 1,549 illegal banners and flexes during ongoing anti-encroachment operations under CM’s 'Clean Lahore Mission'.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, who is spearheading the crackdown, said that indiscriminate operations were being carried out to clear roads and markets across the city. He directed Assistant Commissioners to intensify actions at identified hotspots and ensure the immediate removal of obstructions to smooth traffic flow.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the law would be applied equally to all, with no exemptions, reiterating that the grand operation would continue until the last encroachment is removed.

Citizens have been advised to register their complaints or queries at the DC Lahore Control Room helpline: 0307-0002345.

Syed Musa Raza noted that the campaign is aimed at easing traffic congestion, restoring civic order, and making Lahore a clean, encroachment-free city in line with the provincial government’s vision.

Meanwhile, the district administration took 34 actions, registered 10 cases, and imposed Rs. 235,000 in fines against profiteers and hoarders. Essential items including roti, sugar, and flour are being sold at fixed rates, while citizens have been urged to lodge complaints through the control room (0307-0002345) or DC Lahore’s social media.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

53 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 hours ago
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

2 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

3 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan