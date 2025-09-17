672 Items Confiscated, 1,549 Banners Removed In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Lahore district administration, in the past 24 hours, confiscated 672 encroachment items and removed 1,549 illegal banners and flexes during ongoing anti-encroachment operations under CM’s 'Clean Lahore Mission'.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, who is spearheading the crackdown, said that indiscriminate operations were being carried out to clear roads and markets across the city. He directed Assistant Commissioners to intensify actions at identified hotspots and ensure the immediate removal of obstructions to smooth traffic flow.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the law would be applied equally to all, with no exemptions, reiterating that the grand operation would continue until the last encroachment is removed.
Citizens have been advised to register their complaints or queries at the DC Lahore Control Room helpline: 0307-0002345.
Syed Musa Raza noted that the campaign is aimed at easing traffic congestion, restoring civic order, and making Lahore a clean, encroachment-free city in line with the provincial government’s vision.
Meanwhile, the district administration took 34 actions, registered 10 cases, and imposed Rs. 235,000 in fines against profiteers and hoarders. Essential items including roti, sugar, and flour are being sold at fixed rates, while citizens have been urged to lodge complaints through the control room (0307-0002345) or DC Lahore’s social media.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to boost health cooperation3 minutes ago
-
672 items confiscated, 1,549 banners removed in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Padel tennis court to be built at NPSC, says minister3 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates electric bus project in Wazirabad, announces relief & development initiatives13 minutes ago
-
Internationally awarded SP Ayesha visits CPO13 minutes ago
-
Implementation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposals key to ensuring Middle East Peace: Experts23 minutes ago
-
DDWC approves 9 schemes in Lahore Division23 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy conditions prevail in Lahore23 minutes ago
-
11,955 fined, 213 arrested over profiteering33 minutes ago
-
319,000 tons of wheat seized from hoarders in 16 days33 minutes ago
-
Social Security commissioner reviews performance of hospitals43 minutes ago
-
33-member security committee formed for PA43 minutes ago