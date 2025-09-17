672 items confiscated, 1,549 banners removed in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Lahore district administration, in the past 24 hours, confiscated 672 encroachment items and removed 1,549 illegal banners and flexes during ongoing anti-encroachment operations under CM’s 'Clean Lahore Mission'.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, who is spearheading the crackdown, said that indiscriminate operations were being carried out to clear roads and markets across the city. He directed Assistant Commissioners to intensify actions at identified hotspots and ensure the immediate removal of obstructions to smooth traffic flow.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the law would be applied equally to all, with no exemptions, reiterating that the grand operation would continue until the last encroachment is removed.

Citizens have been advised to register their complaints or queries at the DC Lahore Control Room helpline: 0307-0002345.

Syed Musa Raza noted that the campaign is aimed at easing traffic congestion, restoring civic order, and making Lahore a clean, encroachment-free city in line with the provincial government’s vision.

Meanwhile, the district administration took 34 actions, registered 10 cases, and imposed Rs. 235,000 in fines against profiteers and hoarders. Essential items including roti, sugar, and flour are being sold at fixed rates, while citizens have been urged to lodge complaints through the control room (0307-0002345) or DC Lahore’s social media.