ICT Police Nab Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)Police's Shehzad Town Police team achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case.

An official told APP on Saturday that the arrest was made under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shehzad Town, Ashfaq Warraich, through effective use of human intelligence and modern technology. He said the accused had been declared a court absconder and was a habitual criminal who had evaded law enforcement for a long period.

He said police conducted the successful operation on a tip-off and took the accused into custody. SHO Ashfaq Warraich said the arrested offender was not only a proclaimed offender but also a repeat offender with a history of criminal activities.

He added the crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, and habitual criminals is continuing, and all such elements will be brought before the law to ensure justice./APP-rzr-mkz

