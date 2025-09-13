Health Department Accelerates Dengue Control, Launches HPV Vaccination Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Health Department is intensifying efforts to combat dengue in Potohar Town and Cantonment hotspots, while launching a 15-day HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls aged 9-15 from HPV related cancerous diseases.
A high-level dengue review meeting, chaired by the CEO Health at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, analyzed hotspot areas, reviewed new cases, and evaluated spray campaigns. Attendees, including Dr. Jawad Zahid, District Health Officer for Preventive Services, and WHO and UNICEF representatives, strategized enhanced surveillance and community engagement to curb mosquito breeding.
The department also kicked off the HPV vaccination drive starting on September 15 with a ceremonial inoculation. The CEO Health urged parents to vaccinate eligible daughters, emphasizing the campaign’s role in long-term community health. “Your participation protects your children and strengthens our city’s well-being,” the CEO said.
He urged citizens to cooperate with health teams to ensure the success of both initiatives.
