KP To Create A Help Desk At Torkham Border To Facilitate Foreign Patients Seeking Medical Treatment

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KP to create a help desk at Torkham border to facilitate foreign patients seeking medical treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In a move to boost medical tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday decided to create a help desk at Torkham border crossing. This initiative will provide immediate visas to foreign patients seeking treatment in Pakistan.

The decision came from a joint meeting between KP Culture and Tourism Department and Health Department. Chaired by Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan and Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Secretary Dr. Abdul Samad, the meeting focused on an action plan to promote medical tourism in the region.

The participants agreed that KP has potential to become a hub for medical tourists from around the world, particularly from Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

The provincial government aims to strengthen its economy and build trust with foreign patients by offering world-class medical facilities.

To handle expected influx of patients, the government will significantly increase the number of beds in four major hospitals in Peshawar included Hayatabad Medical Complex, Institute of Kidney Diseases, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and Burn and Trauma Center.

The Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Health and Home Departments, will prepare a detailed summary for the Chief Minister of KP to realize the project's implementation.

