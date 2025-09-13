Open Menu

Aleem Khan Condemns Israeli Brutality, Says Muslim Ummah Has To Unite

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the obstinacy and brutal conduct of Benjamin Netanyahu.

He stated that Israel stands isolated in the world today while Netanyahu has proven himself to be a ruthless and oppressive figure that has brought shame upon humanity by bombing innocent children and unarmed civilians, said a press release.

The minister further said that Israeli aggression against Qatar is deplorable, marking it as the 5th Islamic country to face such attacks within a single year which is an alarming situation for the entire Muslim Ummah and Arab countries.

In his message posted on X, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that as long as Muslim countries remain divided each one could eventually become a target.

However, if the Muslim States unite, Israel would never dare to commit such atrocities, in future.

He appreciated the timely and appropriate response from European countries against Israeli aggression while commending Pakistan’s Envoy at the United Nations for presenting a courageous stance that awakened the conscience of the international community.

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that Israel’s killing of innocent lives and deliberate starvation of civilian population amounts to outright terrorism which can in no way be accepted. He said Israel has become an enemy of humanity and a terrorist entity, staining its hands with the blood of innocent Palestinians. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will never accept Israeli brutality or terrorism.

