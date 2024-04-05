Open Menu

IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2 power suspension programme for April 6 and April 8 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on April 6, 2024, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nust Road, Sadiqabad, 4th Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morga, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Parkview, Pepsi, Model Town, Humak, Dhok Awan, Zaraj. I&II, IST, RCC Express, Emirates, Askari-7, Sir Syed Road, FFC, Khadam Hussain Road, Adamji Road Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Chhapran Feeders

On April 8, 2024, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 am, Islamabad Circle, CWO Feeder and surrounding areas.

