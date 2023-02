IESCO notifies two-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued two-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply would remain suspended on Friday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM at different feeders and grid stations including Islamabad Feed Mill, Chatha Hatial, Pind Jhatla, Lab 1 and 2, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bahal and Jarrar Camp.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM at Islamabad Circle, Islamabad Club-1, Filtration Plant, G-6, G-8/2, Zia Masjid, Khanna Daak, Farash Town, Scheme-2, Madina Market , PTN, Fazal Ghimal, SES, warid Telecom, Independent 2 and 3, I-10/3, Dargah, Mera Jaffar, T&T, Pindi Point, Bahrain, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Terit, F- 8/3 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Tipu Road, Chaklala, River Garden, Mehboob Shaheed, Gulistan Colony, Lalkarti, Chontra, Hayal, UC Lakhan, Chongi No.

22, Rawat, Sagari, Lahtrar-1, Doberan, Nara Matoor, Hamid Jhangi, Kaliam, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, Mahota, Khasala, New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, HPT-3, Industrial Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, New Malpur, Kurri Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Asghar Mall, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Dhoke Hasu, Mohammadi Chowk, People's Colony, Misrial Road, Ameer Hamza Colony, Nogazi, Saham, Chakra, Range Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Attock Circle, Salar Gah, Boi Gher, Kala Khan, MVHS, B-17, AWC Housing, Shaiya, Munirabad, Rashid Minhas, Shafi Chauhan, Industrial, Shah Dhir, Wasa, Gondal, Tin Mela, Bagh Neelab, Maskinabad, Bolianwal, Gharibwal, Kisran, Bahtar, Bhandar, Dharnal, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Kariala, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, Bong-2, Mangla Cantt, Dina-1, Bakrala, Bhagwal, New Sanghui, Mumtaz Shaheed, Matwa, Jermot, Nai Khanqah, Mal Awan, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Guliyana, Shah Safeer, Kangar Thatthi Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhon, Line Park, Mengan, Kallar Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Dhudial Rural, Dhoda, Chakaral, Sarkal, Basharat, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Jalalpur, Dhela, Dharnaka, Talagang City, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khard, Tuman, Dandot, CS Shah, CWO, Sagharpur, Abdullahpur, Jalalpur Feeders, GSO Circle, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Charing Cross, Westridge, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, P&T, EMS, Quaid-e-Azam, Saham, Rajahabad, Modern Floor, Multabad, Chakra, New Race Course, Dhok, KTM, Range Road, Zarghun, Tuman, Vanhar, Patwali, Mayal, Multan Khard, Khoiyan and surrounding areas.