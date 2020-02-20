IFJ Secretary calls on Speaker Pervaiz Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reassured to stand by the journalist community in the resolution of their problem as he had done in the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reassured to stand by the journalist community in the resolution of their problem as he had done in the past.

Talking to a delegation of journalists led by International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Secretary Jeremy Dear at his residence here on Thursday, he said "I am well aware of the problems faced by the journalists and would do my best to protect their rights." Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General Rana Muhammad Azeem and other office-bearers besides Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were present during the meeting.

The IFJ Secretary briefed the Speaker PA about the problems faced by journalists in Pakistan and recorded his reservations on the safety and financial status of the Pakistani journalists, adding that the existing laws should not affect freedom of expression in the country.

Pervaiz Elahi said the government was trying to pay outstanding dues of the media houses in order to address the financial hardships of the working journalists.

Speaker PA Pervaiz Elahi asked Provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Provincial Secretary Raja Jahangir to take immediate remedial measures in consultation with PFUJ Secretary General Rana Azeem.