Open Menu

IGP Approves Over Rs2.47m For Cops, Families Medical Treatment

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM

IGP approves over Rs2.47m for cops, families medical treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday approved the release of Rs2.47 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said Constable Driver Naeem Ahmad was granted Rs. 800,000 for the treatment of his son’s arm. Constable Abdul Farooq received Rs. 300,000 for his son’s heart surgery. The son of Shaheed Constable Asif Raza was provided with Rs. 250,000 for leg surgery, while Constable Touseef Akram was given Rs.

250,000 for his son’s cochlear implant surgery. Inspector Asif Sajjad received Rs. 250,000 for his son’s brain tumor treatment, and sanitary worker Amir Sarwan was allocated Rs. 250,000 for his son’s treatment. Traffic Warden Akhtar Ali and Constable Driver Muhammad Jamil were given a total of Rs. 220,000. ASI Mechanic Akhtar Saleem and Constable Mudassar Hayat were provided with Rs. 150,000 in total for their children’s medical expenses.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

5 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

8 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

11 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

20 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

20 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

20 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

20 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan