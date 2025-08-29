IGP approves over Rs2.47m for cops, families medical treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday approved the release of Rs2.47 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said Constable Driver Naeem Ahmad was granted Rs. 800,000 for the treatment of his son’s arm. Constable Abdul Farooq received Rs. 300,000 for his son’s heart surgery. The son of Shaheed Constable Asif Raza was provided with Rs. 250,000 for leg surgery, while Constable Touseef Akram was given Rs.

250,000 for his son’s cochlear implant surgery. Inspector Asif Sajjad received Rs. 250,000 for his son’s brain tumor treatment, and sanitary worker Amir Sarwan was allocated Rs. 250,000 for his son’s treatment. Traffic Warden Akhtar Ali and Constable Driver Muhammad Jamil were given a total of Rs. 220,000. ASI Mechanic Akhtar Saleem and Constable Mudassar Hayat were provided with Rs. 150,000 in total for their children’s medical expenses.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.